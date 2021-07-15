Three teams are within the same second after the first session of timed practice at Estoril: BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team and Yoshimura SERT Motul. In Superstock, the best performance came from BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers.

In the saddle of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team’s M 1000 RR, Markus Reiterberger was the fastest of the free practice session at the 12 Hours of Estoril, posting a 1:39.094. He is partnered on the factory BMW by Javier Fores and Kenny Foray in the second round of the 2021 FIM EWC.

The battle for pole position will be closely fought. YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team (Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika) were very close behind with a 1:39.128 lap. Yoshimura SERT Motul (Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli) were in third place with a 1:39.590 lap.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar were right behind the leading threesome with a 1:40.221 lap, ahead of the Kawasaki-mounted privateer Tati Team Beringer Racing and Yamaha-mounted VRD Igol Experiences.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France were 7th in free practice. The Japanese team are used to gathering momentum over the course of the practice sessions. “We’re working step by step to prepare well for the race,” says Masakazu Fujii, team manager of the factory Honda team.

Moto Ain, Team Bolliger Switzerland and BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, the fastest Superstock, rounded off the Top 10 of the first timed session at Estoril.

In the Superstock class, the next in line were National Motos, Team 33 Louit April Moto, Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore, Wójcik Racing Team 2 and No Limits Motor Team, all practically within the same second.

There were several crashes during free practice. Wójcik Racing Team’s two EWC and Superstock bikes crashed. So did ERC Endurance-Ducati. Mathieu Ginès was unable to avoid a rider in difficulty in a corner.

The first qualifying session is taking place this afternoon at Estoril with a track temperature of 53° in the sunshine.

