The Bol d’Or – the third race of the FIM Endurance World Championship – can be watched live around the world. The race will be flagged off at 3pm CEST on Saturday 18 September on the Paul Ricard circuit at Le Castellet.

Watch the Bol d’Or live on Eurosport’s international network, available across the world. Fans can watch the race live from the starting procedure all the way to the podium ceremony.

The entire race will also air live on the Eurosport digital platform with commentary in English and French.

Fans can watch the race on TV channels and digital platforms around the world beyond the Eurosport international network.

In France, La Chaîne l’Équipe will offer live coverage starting at 2.58pm on Saturday and will focus on Sunday on the decisive part of the Bol d’Or from 7am to 4pm.

The international platform Motorsport.tv will live stream the entire race in the Americas and Africa as well as in Asia.

RTBF Auvio in Belgium will also offer full live coverage of the race, together with Servus TV in Austria and Germany, the OTT RTL Play platform in Luxembourg and Sky Sport Pop-Up2 in New Zealand.

In North America, the OTT Motortrend platform will show full live coverage, as with all the other races this season.

In Japan, JSport will have two sessions lasting more than four hours to watch live coverage of the start and finish of the Bol d’Or.

The highlights programme increases the international reach of the FIM Endurance World Championship. In Europe, the highlights of the race will be shown on Sky Sport in Italy, Motowizja in Poland and TV3 Sports, a channel owned by the group AM Baltics. The highlights will also be shown on MAV TV in the United States, SuperSport and StarTimes in Africa, Dubai Sports in the Middle East, Bein Sports in Asia, Nippon TV in Japon, Astro in Malaysia and True Visions in Thailand.

You can also follow the Bol d’Or on the FIM EWC platforms and social channels: via the externallive timinghttps://www.fimewc.com/live-timing/None and on the website externalfimewc.comhttp://www.fimewc.comNoneas well as dedicated content on externalFacebookhttps://www.facebook.com/fim.ewcNone, externalInstagramhttps://www.instagram.com/fim_ewc_official/None, externalYouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-9Xt9VR4Y7mPl6lGp-gojANone and race incidents as they happen on externalTwitterhttps://twitter.com/FIM_EWC/None.

externalBol d’Or 2021 – Eurosport International Broadcasthttps://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/static.fimewc.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Bol21_TVBroadcast.pdfNone

