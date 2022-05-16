Leading riders and teams from the FIM Endurance World Championship will get two days to sample Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps this week as the build-up to the 24H SPA EWC Motos continues.

Official testing at the Belgian venue marks the first time that EWC riders will take to the legendary track en masse with updates available at FIMEWC.com and the EWC’s social media channels over the coming days.

The 24H SPA EWC Motos takes place from 4-5 June for practice and qualifying from 2-3 June.

