F.C.C. TSR Honda France was officially honoured for winning the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship during a spectacular ceremony in Italy last night.

Rider Mike Di Meglio (pictured left) and Team Manager Masakazu Fujii joined other title winners and members of the FIM family at the Palacongressi Rimini – IEG Expo for a night of celebration.

Josh Hook, who formed part of the F.C.C. TSR Honda France ride line-up, was forced to miss the event following surgery on a wrist injury sustained in a crash during the Australian Superbike Championship finale last weekend.

Gino Rea was also a key member of the F.C.C. TSR Honda France squad but suffered serious head injuries during a practice crash for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race in August. Alan Techer replaced him for the season-deciding Bol d’Or in September.

Click HERE to help Gino Rea’s neuro-rehabilitation treatment.

