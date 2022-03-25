Discovery Sports Events, promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship, is delighted to announce the extension of its partnership with Webike, Japan’s largest online outlet for motorcycle parts and accessories.

Webike’s initial two-year alliance with Discovery Sports Events began ahead of the 2019-2020 season. However, the new agreement will extend the partnership until the end of 2024 as part of ongoing steps to further strengthen the championship’s foothold in Asia, a main marketplace for the EWC and its stakeholders, while also allowing Webike to increase its presence in Europe.



As an Official Series Partner of the EWC, Webike enjoys several key benefits aimed at raising awareness of the Webike brand and its online parts and accessories service. One of Webike’s promises is to provide parts and equipment when they’re needed most with items including exhausts, suspension, oil, tyres and tools. Because pitstops – where all these components and more are required – are a key feature of endurance racing, the EWC is the perfect fit for Webike.



Why Webike really does mean Japan to the world

Webike operates throughout Asia (China, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam) and Europe and to remain true to its motto,Japan to the world.



Its catalogue features an extensive selection of parts for Japanese manufacturers (Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha) as well as major European manufacturers such as BMW, Ducati, KTM and Triumph.



In addition, Webike produces bespoke media content for its news portal in several languages focusing on motorcycle racing, the motorcycle industry and the lifestyle of riders.



Through this media platform input, EWC fans in Asia will benefit from dedicated content available in four new languages on the official FIM EWC website, FIMEWC.com. They are Indonesian, Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese.



François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, the FIM EWC promoter, said:“Confirmation that our existing long-term partnership with Webike has been extended is very good news and we look forward to continuing our successful alliance, especially ahead of a season when the Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan is set to return to the EWC. We have really enjoyed working with the Webike team during the last years and we’re really satisfied with the level of exposure the EWC has received on Webike’s excellent news portal. With six bike manufacturers, three tyre brands, three 24-hour races and some 12 EWC champions past or present another exciting season awaits the EWC and we’re delighted Webike is going to be a part of that.”



Koki Shinano, CEO of Rivercrane runs Webike, said:“We are pleased to be an Official Series Partner of FIM EWC, starting in 2019, and have enjoyed having this partnership very much over the past two years. FIM EWC is the one of the biggest categories in Europe with a long history and tradition, but in recent years, it has expanded its presence to Asia and the rest of the world. Webike is helping to strengthen the championship’s foothold and is also firmly committed to our challenge of increasing our presence in Europe. During the next three seasons from 2022, we will continue to do our best to strengthen this exceptional partnership, enjoy FIM EWC and maximise the number of people who enjoy FIM EWC throughout Asia.”



The 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship season begins with the 45th edition of the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans, France, from 14-17 April. The full race will be broadcast live across the Discovery Sports platform.

