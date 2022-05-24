For the next 24 hours from 08h24 today (Tuesday) the cost of tickets for the 24H EWC Motos will be reduced by 24 per cent.

This incredible offer will give even more fans the chance to watch the return of the FIM Endurance World Championship to the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps from 2-5 June.

Fans should use the promotional code ‘MAGICNUMBER’ when the visit the official event website, www.24hspamotos.com

