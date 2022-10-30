Florian Marino said he “quickly understood” the intent behind the new KM99 team’s FIM Endurance World Championship intentions.

Marino has joined the Belgian squad for the 2023 EWC season, switching from Kawasaki to Yamaha power in the process.

Ad

Following KM99’s recent announcement, 29-year-old Frenchman Marino said: “I know Mario Kupper’s method of working, with whom I had collaborated for three years in the past. Last year he had spoken to me about the KM99 project, and I quickly understood the seriousness of this new adventure. The technical team, the bike, the development programme, all this inspires confidence. In all honesty, I think that all the conditions to perform well are met.”

FIM EWC “Best Belgian assets” boost home EWC star Mackels 28/10/2022 AT 09:07

Marino was part of the Webike SRC Kawasaki France team that completed the Bol d’Or podium last month behind race winner Viltaïs Racing Igol and second-placed Wójcik Racing Team.

He continued: “The winter tests should allow us to make up for the fact that the team is new, and I am determined to give it my all to produce the best rankings with KM99. Even though anything can happen in endurance, I am confident that we can match the performances of the top teams. The fact that this programme will be spread over three years is another confidence booster which has encouraged me to go flat out.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC KM99 underlines its EWC ambitions with first rider signings 28/10/2022 AT 08:46