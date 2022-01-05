Kevin Manfredi is the “perfect reinforcement” for Wójcik Racing Team and a rider capable of fighting for “high positions” in the FIM Endurance World Championship.

That’s according to Sławek Kubzdyl, the Polish squad’s Team Manager, after the 27-year-old Italian signed up for an EWC bid earlier this week.



“Kevin was so impressed with us at Estoril that we already knew that we had a long, common future ahead of us,” Kubzdyl said. “Kevin is the perfect reinforcement of the team and guarantee of a sharp fight for high positions."



Manfredi, a two-time European Supersport champion, will ride the #777 Yamaha YZF-R1 in the EWC’s Superstock category alongside Marek Szkopek and Danny Webb.



“I’m very happy to join the Wójcik Racing Team as a full-time player," said Manfredi. “I found everything I need in this team. During our joint start in Estoril, I realised that this team has the right fighting spirit and at the same time represents the level that allows us to fight for high positions this year in the FIM EWC. It’s going to be a challenging season, but we’ll give it our best.”



The 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship gets underway with the 24 Heures Moto at Le Mans from 16-17 April.

