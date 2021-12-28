The independent French team have announced their rider line-up for 2022. Turkish rider Rodi Pak joins the French duo Maxim Pellizotti and Adrian Parassol in the saddle of the Yamaha R1 #86.

Pitlane Endurance are an ambitious team competing for the FIM Superstock World Cup. They have wound up their best season so far, winning 7th place overall in 2021.

To make further progress in 2022, Pitlane Endurance are counting on the Frenchmen Maxim Pellizotti, the mainstay of the team for the past three years, and Adrian Parassol, who joined the team last season.

The 21-year-old Turkish rider Rodi Pak is Pitlane Endurance’s new recruit for 2022. A motocross rider from a very young age, Rodi Pak got into sprint racing in the Spanish Superbike Championship. He has also dipped his toe into endurance racing waters, having taken part in the 2021 Bol d’Or. He finished 15th in the saddle of the French prototype Metiss JBB. The experience made him want to go further.

