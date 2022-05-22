After establishing and then beating its unofficial lap record during the recent two-day group test at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is determined not rest on its laurels as preparations for the 24H SPA EWC Motos intensify.

The test, held on Tuesday and Wednesday, gave the majority of EWC teams their first taste of the 6.985-kilometre layout, which has been prepared specifically for the return of the FIM Endurance World Championship to the Ardennes track after a break of 21 years.

Led by former rider Werner Daemen, Belgium-based BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team’s trio of main riders Jérémy Guarnoni, Ilya Mikhalchik and Markus Reiterberger were joined by reserve Kenny Foray with Germany’s Reiterberger setting a 2m20.887s best on Tuesday before he went even faster on Wednesday in a time of 2m20.344s.

“The test went really well,” said Daemen. “We set the overall fastest lap time and also the average speed was really good. We tested a lot with tyres, brakes and everything and to be honest, it looks good. But now we have to make the same in the race. The race pace was good. We had very hot weather, it even was a bit too hot for our bike, but that’s okay. It was a good preparation for the race.”

Reiterberger added: “That was some excellent testing, with fastest times and lap records. I felt really good from the very first lap. We completed a comprehensive testing schedule. However, the circuit is challenging and provides so many variants and lines that we riders had to get used to it all first. We improved lap by lap and I am very happy, particularly because my pace on used race tyres was very good. The team did a fantastic job. I am certainly feeling very confident. The circuit is superb, our motivation knows no limits and we are all set for the race.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

