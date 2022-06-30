Johan Nigon, who formed part of the Team LH Racing line-up that won the Superstock section of the 24H SPA EWC Motos is going for more twice-around-the-clock glory in Barcelona next week.
Nigon has joined Kawasaki Català Aclam as the fourth rider and will partner Julien Pilot, Gabriel Pons and Stéphane Egea, who all have FIM Endurance World Championship experience.
The 27th edition of the 24 Hours of Barcelona-Catalunya takes place from 1-3 July.
Nigon is pictured left celebrating his 24H SPA EWC Motos success earlier this month.
