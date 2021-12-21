STÄUBLI is appointed as single supplier of the FIM Homologated fuel quick-fill system for the FIM Endurance World Championship and World Cup from 2022 (transition year) to 2031.

Following the FIM Press releases made on 15 July 2021 after 12 Hours of Estoril and on 2 September 2021 for the launch of the official Call of Expressions of interest (tender), the FIM is pleased to announce that the company STÄUBLI has been appointed as the single supplier of the FIM Homologated fuel quick-fill system for the FIM Endurance World Championship and World Cup from 2022 to 2031.

Ad

2022 will be a transition year (no mandatory use, but system available for sale/rental to all the teams wishing to equip themselves) which will allow the teams to gradually prepare for the mandatory use of the FIM Homologated fuel quick-fill system as from 2023.

FIM EWC Gino Rea joins F.C.C. TSR Honda France 14/12/2021 AT 11:16

Reminder of the context: with a clear focus to reinforce safety during the refueling interventions in the pitlane, the FIM with the representatives of the manufacturers involved in the FIM Endurance World Championship and World Cup and the promoter Discovery Sports Events have unanimously decided for the introduction of a single manufacturer of a FIM Homologated fuel quick-fill system (for sporting and technical fairness, Worldwide standardisation and overall cost reduction).

Presentation of the appointed supplier: Founded in 1892 in Horgen near Zurich - Switzerland, STAÜBLI has been involved in quick connectors since 1956 and in motorsport since 1997. One of the first applications was the quick connectors for the braking system which are still used today. The STAÜBLI product SAF45 has been introduced in FIM EWC in 2004 as prototype, commercialised in 2005 and already equip today a certain number of teams of the permanent EWC paddock.

Product: All technical details (parts references, dimensional plans and implantation plans) of the material which will be made available by STAÜBLI for purchase or rental are available : All technical details (parts references, dimensional plans and implantation plans) of the material which will be made available by STAÜBLI for purchase or rental are available HERE

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Randy Krummenacher joins Wójcik Racing Team 10/12/2021 AT 16:44