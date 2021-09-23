The final of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship will take place in the Czech Republic on 9 October. The 6 Hours of Most will be flagged off at 11am on the circuit near Prague. The race will be one of the highlights of a car/motorcycle double-header with the FIM EWC final alongside a round of the FIA WTCR.

An FIM EWC race is being held for the first time at the Autodrom Most. The 4,212-m circuit is 70 km north-east of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

The first edition of the 6 Hours of Most will be the final race of a hotly contested and action-packed season. Yoshimura SERT Motul will get to Most as leader but there’s everything left to play as the independent team VRD Igol Experiences are still in a position to wrest the world title ahead of the factory teams who had a run of bad luck at the Bol d’Or.

As at any FIM EWC final, the value of the points will be increased by 150%, so 45 points are available for the win, plus 5 points for pole position.

Initially scheduled to be an 8-hour race, the final at Most has been reduced to 6 hours due to noise restrictions on the circuit and so that there are sufficient light levels to ensure the safety of riders.

The two qualifying sessions of the 6 Hours of Most will take place on Thursday 7 October. Friday will be given over to the WTCR and the final race of the FIM EWC will take place on Saturday 9 October from 9 am to 5pm CEST. The award ceremony and a celebration of the 2021 FIM EWC champion will follow.

As at the Bol d’Or, the 6 Hours of Most will be open to fans who can show a health passport. The final of the FIM Endurance World Championship will be broadcast live on Eurosport and on the channels and platforms around the world that show the FIM EWC.

