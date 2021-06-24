The factory Kawasaki team took 2nd place at the 24 Heures Motos thanks to their experience and competitive spirit. Gilles Stafler’s team had a few mechanical problems, but they mainly had to make up for having different electronics to the competition.

Jérémy Guarnoni, Erwan Nigon and David Checa gave no quarter. Having started from 7th on the grid, they then stayed in the Top 5 practically throughout except in the early stages following a problem with the brakes. But remaining in the leading pack of the 24 Heures Motos was nothing short of an ordeal.

Gilles Stafler, team manager du Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, points out the main difference between his team and the other factory teams: the electronics.

“With the standard electronics of the kit we have, it’s verydifficult to fight with competitors such as YART and above all Suzuki. The way Suzuki raced at Le Mans was what we used to do a few seasons ago when we managed to set the pace of the race. Today we are no longer technically capable of it. So we ran a prudent race, keeping an eye on what was happening up front, because there are always incidents. But the SERT and Yoshimura tie-up is very strong and hard-hitting. With our electronics, we do at least two laps fewer per stint than the others, and above all we make heavy use of our Dunlop tyres. With top-of-the-range electronics we can vary the engine power level on corners with 2, 3 then 4 cylinders coming out of a turn. Right now we can’t exploit all the qualities of our tyres because we don’t have the electronics to protect them. Behind the safety car, Suzuki can complete 37 laps. We’re happy when we can do 33 laps. When you have to do two pit stops more than the competition, your race strategy is to wait and to hang in there.”

Currently the championship runner-up, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar will have to defend their place at the 12 Hours of Estoril. “In a 12-hour race it’s going to be tricky,” says Stafler. “We already know we’ll have to do one pit stop more than the others. Our competitors are likely to have fewer problems than in a 24-hour race, but in any case that’s not the kind of race management I do. But we’ll have to hunker down.”

Next race in Portugal on 17 July: the 12 Hours of Estoril.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

