The eagerly anticipated 24H SPA EWC Motos, round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, has a new start time.
Having waited for more 21 years for a round of the EWC to be flagged off at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, the wait is slightly shorter than expected with 1pm (13h00 CET) the new start time for the big race on Saturday 4 June.
The new start time is one hour earlier than originally scheduled and is in response to live broadcast requirements. With the race scheduled for 24 hours, the finish will now be at 13h00 CET on Sunday 5 June.
As well as non-stop live coverage on Eurosport Player plus key moments live on Eurosport and other networks around the world, the 24H SPA EWC Motos, will enjoy live coverage on Belgian channel RTBF through its Auvio streaming service.
The 24H SPA EWC Motos revives the spirit of the 24 Heures de Liège, once an EWC calendar mainstay, as the legendary Ardennes track hosts international-level motorbike racing for the first time since 2001 on a layout designed and prepared specifically for the EWC’s return.
Yoshimura SERT Motul, which includes Xavier Siméon from Belgium in its three-rider line-up, heads the EWC standings following its victory at last month’s season-opening 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans. The frontrunning BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is based in Belgium, while several Belgian riders are eligible for Dunlop Superstock Trophy honours.
The full provisional EWC track timings are as follows:
Thursday 2 June10h00-12h00: Free Practice
Friday 3 June09h00-10h50: Second Qualifying
Saturday 4 June09h00-09h45: Warm-up
13h00: 24H SPA EWC Motos start
Sunday 5 June13h00: 24H SPA EWC Motos finish
Tickets on saleTickets are still on sale for the 24H SPA EWC Motos and more information is available at the following link: https://www.spa-francorchamps-tickets.com/en/24hspamotos
