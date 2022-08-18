Markus Reiterberger is a four-time German champion after he secured his country’s prestigious IDM title last weekend to add to his previous championship triumphs in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

His success, with two events remaining, was also the eighth time that his BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team, led by Werner Daemen, had celebrated an IDM riders’ crown.

Reiterberger, who won the FIM Endurance World Championship-counting 24H SPA EWC Motos for BMW Motorrad Endurance Team in June, secured the IDM title with wins in both races at Assen in The Netherlands after his closest rival Florian Alt, who also competes against Reiterberger in the FIM Endurance World Championship for Viltaïs Racing Igol, retired from Race 2 with a technical issue.

German rider Alt had finished second to Frenchman Loris Baz from France but his Race 2 exit means Reiterberger can’t be caught in the title fight with a lead of 107 points.

“I feel very sorry for Flo,” said Reiterberger. “He was really unlucky this season, as he was really not an easy opponent for me and rode strongly in the races. That makes me all the more proud that my team managed to provide me with such a great bike. We did not have any retirements, which I am incredibly pleased about and proud of. I would like to thank my team, who again did a superb job this weekend. I am delighted that I was able to reward their work with the title, with races to spare. That was a really awesome weekend.”

Reiterberger and Alt will be back on EWC duty at Circuit Paul Ricard in September for the 100th anniversary Bol d’Or.

Photo: IDM_Dino Eisele

