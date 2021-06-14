After the 24 Heures Motos, the opening race of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship, the Suzuki factory team have a 16-point lead in the standings. National Motos are in the lead in the Superstock World Cup.

With 4 points for 2nd place on the starting grid, 20 bonus points for being in the lead 8 and 16 hours into the race and 40 points for the 24 Heures Motos win, Yoshimura SERT Motul have kicked off the 2021 season in style. Having scored 64 of the 65 available points, the Franco-Japanese team have a 16-point lead over their nearest rival.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar are in 2nd place with 48 championship points ahead of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team (44 points) and F.C.C. TSR Honda France (36 points).

The top independent team, VRD Igol Experiences, are 5th with 32 points ahead of ERC Endurance-Ducati (29 points) thanks to a good recovery late in the race following a crash.

YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team, who were front-runners in the early part of the race, are 10th with only 14 points as a result of withdrawing due to engine failure not long after nightfall.

National Motos heading SuperstockThe Honda National Motos team, who are competing in Superstock this season, have taken the lead in class in the FIM Endurance World Cup thanks to a very consistent race and the Superstock win with an overall 4th-place finish. National Motos scored 60 points ahead of Kawasaki-mounted BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers (48 points), who finished 2nd in the Superstock class in the race and the standings despite crashes and mechanical issues.

Italian squad No Limits Motor Team (Suzuki) are in the top three with 40 points.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

