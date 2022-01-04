Group B

Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi

Ad

Monday, 10 January

Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon aim to impress as Cape Verde look to spring surprise - Group A preview 23 MINUTES AGO

Senegal v Zimbabwe

Guinea v Malawi

Friday, 14 January

Senegal v Guinea

Malawi v Zimbabwe

Tuesday, 18 January

Malawi v Senegal

Zimbabwe v Guinea

Allou Cisse’s Senegal team have been installed as tournament favourites, and with good reason.

Since the heart-breaking 2019 final defeat against Algeria, The Lions of Teranga have been in formidable form, having qualified for the tournament with an unbeaten record.

Spearheading their attack is Liverpool star Sadio Mane, who, despite a poor recent run of form, found himself back on the scoresheet against Chelsea in his final game before linking up with the team.

The squad also includes Paris Saint-Germain’s Idrissa Gueye, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy making up a spine that would rival some of the best teams in the world let alone Africa.

A favourable group draw will also help their cause with first opponents Zimbabwe coming into the tournament in a state of disarray having failed to win a single game since last March when they beat Botswana to qualify to the tournament.

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is among a number of players who will miss the tournament through injury and with the cloud of a possible FIFA ban hanging over their heads, preparations have been far from ideal.

In an equally precarious state are Guinea who are also without a competitive win since March with one-time Arsenal striker Kaba Diawara recently appointed as manager in the hopes of turning their fortunes around.

Liverpool captain Naby Keita skippers the side who hope to at least match their second round appearance of 2019.

Despite their problems, Zimbabwe and Guinea will both expect to overcome Malawi, but the minnows will fancy their chances at an unlikely shock against their group opponents with third place potentially good enough to progress.

Squads

Senegal

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, England), Alfred Gomis (Rennes, France), Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers, England).

Defenders: Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich, Germany), Saliou Ciss (Nancy, France), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos, Greece), Abdoulaye Seck (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna, Italy), Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan, Italy), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace, England).

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr (Metz, France), Pape Gueye (Marseille, France), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City, England), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Moustapha Name (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Loum (Alaves, Spain), Joseph Lopy (Sochaux, France).

Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Villarreal, Spain), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England), Habib Diallo (Strasbourg, France), Bamba Dieng (Marseille, France), Ismaila Sarr (Watford, England), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Mame Baba Thiam (Kayserispor,Turkey), Keita Balde (Cagliari, Italy).

Zimbabwe

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum, Zimbabwe), Martin Mapisa (FC Zamora, Spain), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars, South Africa).

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders, Zimbabwe), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi, Georgia), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana, Zambia), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth, England), Godknows Muriwa (Dynamos, Zimbabwe), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy, South Africa), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo, USA), Bruce Kangwa (Azam, Tanzania), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United, South Africa).

Midfielders: Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum, Zimbabwe), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United, Zambia), Never Tigere (Azam, Tanzania), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United, South Africa), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars, South Africa), Kundai Benyu (Vestri, Iceland).

Forwards: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town, England), Prince Dube (Azam, Tanzania), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical, Scotland), Knowledge Musona (Al Tai, Saudi Arabia), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon, France).

Guinea

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersund, Sweden), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya, Guinea).

Defenders: Saidou Sow (St Etienne, France), Ibrahima Conte (Niort, France), Florentin Pogba (Sochaux, France), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Fode Camara (Horoya, Guinea), Gaoussou Yousouf Siby (Wakrya, Guinea), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg 08, Norway).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Roma, Italy), Ibrahima Cisse (Seriang, Belgium), Mory Konate (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin, Israel), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Mamadou Kane (Neftci, Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya, Guinea), Aguibou Camara (Olympiakos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England).

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble, France), Jose Kante (Kairat, Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont France), Sory Kaba (OH Leuven, Belgium).

Malawi

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Charles Thom (Silver Strikers, Malawi).

Defenders: Lawrence Chaziya (Civo United, Malawi), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City, South Africa), Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), Peter Cholopi, Stanley Sanudi (both Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Mark Fodya (Silver Strikers, Malawi), Limbikani Mzava (AmaZulu, South Africa).

Midfielders: John Banda (UD Songo, Mozambique), Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions, Malawi), Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles, Malawi), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova).

Forwards: Peter Banda (Simba SC, Tanzania), Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers, Malawi), Francisco Madinga (Dila Gori, Georgia), Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC, South Africa), Frank Mhango (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane City, South Africa), Robin Ngalande (St George, Ethiopia).

Africa Cup of Nations Opinion: The solution to AFCON’s continued disrespect? Just support your club's players 31/12/2021 AT 15:02