Nigeria were sent crashing out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 as a Covid-hit Tunisia side produced one of the shocks of the tournament to seal a famous 1-0 win in Garoua to advance to the quarter-finals.

The Super Eagles came into the game as one of the favourites, having won all three of their group games, but struggled to impose themselves on the Eagles of Carthage in a cagey first-half that lacked any goalmouth action.

However, Tunisia struck first and took the lead moments into the second half. Yousseff Msakni’s 30-yard effort snuck into the net, as Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye fumbled the shot and could not keep it out.

Things went from bad to worse for the Super Eagles as second half substitute Alex Iwobi was shown a straight red card for serious foul play following a VAR check after a dangerous challenge on Msakni’s ankle.

The Tunisians held on to secure a priceless victory, and only their second win of the tournament.

