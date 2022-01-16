Wahbi Khazri scored two goals as Tunisia rebounded from their farcical opening loss at the Africa Cup of Nations by hammering Mauritania 4-0 and rejuvenating their push for a place in the knockout rounds.

Tunisia jumped into a 2-0 lead after just nine minutes through Hamza Mathlouthi and Khazri and never looked likely to relinquish the advantage. Khazri added his second in the 64th minute by finishing off a well-worked team move and he provided the assist for the fourth goal, which came just two minutes later through Seifeddine Jaziri.

It was a much-needed win for Tunisia, who lost 1-0 to Mali in an opener that descended into chaos when the referee twice blew the final whistle too early. It was also a measure of revenge for Khazri, who missed a penalty against Mali.

This time, Tunisia could afford to miss a penalty in injury time, as Youssef Msakni's effort hit the upright.

With three points from two games, Tunisia is just a point behind Gambia and Mali in Group F going into the final round.

