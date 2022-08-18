THURSDAY’S BIG STORIES

Man Utd want everyone

Deep breath, one and all. In the past few days Manchester United have reportedly upped, ended or registered their interest in: Antony, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Moises Caicedo, Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, Moussa Dembele, Sergino Dest, Joao Felix, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mauro Icardi, Illan Meslier, Thomas Meunier, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Alvaro Morata, Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot, Yann Sommer, Jamie Vardy, Hakim Ziyech, and probably another handful more we have failed to remember*.

Yes, indeed, they are single-handedly keeping the transfer window alive given the majority of Premier League clubs have probably called it a day already, you know, what with the season starting already and points already at stake.

As Jason Burt poetically puts it - the Telegraph journalist among those trying to stay across this mad dash for players - United are “throwing a lot of names against a wall to see if any of them stick”.

slams shut. That’s right, never mind that Erik ten Hag was confirmed as Manchester United boss on April 22, handing them the summer and heck even some of the spring to write up a recruitment plan, with two weeks to go they are supermarket sweeping their way across Europe, hoping a player doesn’t realise they’re in the trolley before the contract is signed and the woeful unveiling video published. Quite right, with reports claiming they now want to make five signings before the window . That’s right, never mind that Erik ten Hag was confirmed as Manchester United boss on April 22, handing them the summer and heck even some of the spring to write up a recruitment plan, with two weeks to go they are supermarket sweeping their way across Europe, hoping a player doesn’t realise they’re in the trolley before the contract is signed and the woeful unveiling video published.

Could that be Casemiro? Who is seemingly tempted to leave the Champions League winners because a bigger and longer salary is on offer? Could that be Aubameyang? Seven months after he left Arsenal? Could that be Pulisic? Straight from a Premier League rival?

Who actually knows, but as United search high or low, Atletico(‘s Twitter admin) have had their say on one matter…

*We couldn’t bring ourselves to mention Frenkie de Jong

Save us, Sir Jim!

Staying with United, obviously, a Bloomberg report claiming the Glazers are looking to sell a minority stake in the club has resulted in several pinging phones for billionaires around the world.

Former Manchester United director Michael Knighton had told ITV News he contacted a few billionaires himself given the Glazers have “damaged the brand” and the club from a "theatre of dreams to a theatre of nightmares".

He even said: “if we can smoke the great Sir Jim out to buy Manchester United my consortium will be punching the air,” and wouldn’t you just know it, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is indeed interested in buying the club he actually supports

British INEOS Group chairman Jim Ratcliffe poses upon his arrival for the 73rd edition of the Red Cross Gala at the Casino in Monte Carlo on July 18, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

There is a catch of course, beyond the £6bn valuation, in that the Ineos honcho would eventually want full control, but for a man whose company owns a cycling team, a sailing team, as well as Ligue 1 club Nice and Swiss outfit FC Lausanne-Sport, it is already known that Ratcliffe holds Premier League interests, having failed to buy Chelsea earlier this year.

“If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” said Ratcliffe’s spokesman.

“If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership.

“This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset.”

Ronaldo cautioned

And staying with United, once more, there was also news yesterday that Cristiano Ronaldo was cautioned by Merseyside Polic e following an incident after their loss to Everton in April last season.

The matter has now concluded, Merseyside Police said, with the Daily Mail claiming Ronaldo agreed to pay compensation after appearing to slap a phone out of a boy’s hand.

Ronaldo apologised at the time, although the boy’s mother had alleged “assault” when speaking to the Liverpool Echo about the incident four months ago.

IN THE CHANNELS

This was doing the rounds yesterday, and well it’s pretty darn funny. Wakey, wakey, Salah and Trent, the season has started.

RETRO CORNER

Maybe Manchester United will be in for Michu next?

It’s 10 years to the day since he got his stunning Premier League season with Swansea under way…

COMING UP

Not too much of the football, unless the Europa League and the Conference League qualifying is your jam. West Ham are in the Europa League qualifying action against Viborg FF.

Elsewhere, the snooker is on the Eurosport and the discovery+, while there’s the tennis to stay across later with the Norrie and the Raducanu among those in the action. The.

