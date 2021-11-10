Jorginho feels it would be a positive step for football if the Ballon d’Or was not slanted towards weight of goals.

The Chelsea midfielder is in contention for the sport’s biggest individual prize, having won the Champions League with the Blues and Euro 2020 with Italy.

Ad

Lionel Messi is the bookmakers’ favourite, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski a close second.

Football Mendy asks whether he'd be Ballon d’Or contender if he represented France 9 HOURS AGO

Six-time winner Messi’s reputation as arguably the greatest to play the game stands him in good stead, while he can point to Argentina’s victory at the Copa America as justification.

Lewandowski’s weight of goals have catapulted the Poland star into the conversation - and historically it is attacking players who often win the prize.

Chelsea’s midfield playmaker Jorghinho feels it would be positive if players are recognised for qualities other than goals.

"It’s not up to me to say if I should win the Ballon d'Or,” Jorginho said . “But it would be an incentive for other players, to show that not only goals are taken into account.

Covid-19 outbreak threatens Germany squad after Sule tests positive

"I don't want to have too many expectations, but I would be hypocritical if I said I don't think about it.

"It's great if it happens, but if it doesn't, I won’t complain. I keep my feet on the ground and I focus on something else, I've already won the best player of the year by UEFA."

The Ballon d’Or winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on November 29.

Football Wenger is selling a bad idea badly - The Warm-Up 11 HOURS AGO