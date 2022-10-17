The results are in from the 2022 Ballon d'Or. Karim Benzema may have won the prize, but how did all 30 players nominated fare in the voting?

Benzema's 44 goals powered Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side to La Liga and Champions League triumph last season and won the most prestigious individual award in the sport.

Thibaut Courtois, who won the Yashin Trophy awarded to the best goalkeeper, came seventh. Champions League final match-winner Vinicius Junior finished eighth, 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric was one place behind in ninth and Casemiro ended in joint 17th.

New signing Antonio Rudiger, who had an impressive season for Chelsea last season, came joint 25th.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo came 20th after scoring 18 goals in 31 matches for Manchester United last season.

Last season's Premier League joint top goalscorer Mohamed Salah is included, after also providing the most assists last season, despite Liverpool falling just short of the title.

Team-mates Virgil van Dijk came 16th, Trent Alexander-Arnold finished in 22nd, Luis Diaz was joint 17th, Fabinho was joint 14th and Darwin Nunez was joint 25th.

Harry Kane (21st) and Son Heung-Min (11th) were Tottenham's representatives.

AC Milan's Rafael Leao took joint 14th while his team-mate Mike Maignan came in at joint 25th on the list after winning the Serie A title last season.

Christopher Nkunku - Bundesliga Player of the Season for 2021/22 - was also joint 25th alongside Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich. Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane finished in second.

Robert Lewandowski - now a Barcelona player - was once again nominated after scoring more goals than he had appearances in both the Bundesliga and Champions League for Bayern Munich last season; 48 goals in 44 matches. He came fourth. Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller came 13th after a productive season at Ajax in 2021-22.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva came in at joint 22nd with team-mate Phil Foden. Joao Cancelo was joint 25th. Riyad Mahrez took 12th, Kevin de Bruyne finished in third and new signing Erling Haaland finished in tenth.

Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic made the shortlist after spending half his season at Fiorentina before moving to the Turin club in January. He finished in joint 17th.

2022 BALLON D'OR RANKINGS

=25: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

=25: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

=25: Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

=25: Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea / Real Madrid)

=25: Darwin Nunez (Benfica - moved to Liverpool)

=25: Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

=22: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

=22: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

=22: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

21: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

20: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus / Manchester United)

=17: Luis Diaz (Porto / Liverpool)

=17: Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina / Juventus)

=17: Casemiro (Real Madrid - moved to Manchester United)

16: Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

=14: Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

=14: Fabinho (Liverpool)

=13: Sebastien Haller (Ajax / Dortmund)

12: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

11: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

10. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

9. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

8. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

7. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

6. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

4. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich - moved to Barcelona)

3. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

2. Sadio Mane (Liverpool - moved to Bayern Munich)

1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

