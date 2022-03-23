Chelsea’s clash with Tottenham in the FA Women’s Super League on Wednesday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Spurs squad.

Tottenham were due to head to Kingsmeadow to take on the champions, but the game was called off following a discussion between the clubs and the FA.

Ad

In a statement , Tottenham revealed a number of positive Covid cases were returned and the club said “health and safety of both sets of players and staff remains paramount.”

Barclays FA WSL Man City beat Tottenham, Chelsea snatch late victory against Villa 13/03/2022 AT 15:34

The contest at Kingsmeadow was Chelsea’s game in hand, and victory would have enabled them to leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the WSL table.

No date has been set for the game to be rearranged.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea have 38 points from 16 games, with Arsenal two points clear. Tottenham are fifth with 28 points from 16 games.

A statement from Chelsea read: "Chelsea FC can confirm that tonight's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur Women will be rescheduled.

"The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA after a number of positive tests for Covid-19 were returned within the Tottenham Hotspur team set-up after the last round of testing.

"A revised date for the match will be confirmed in due course. All existing tickets to remain valid."

Barclays FA WSL Galton nets twice as United beat Reading to keep outside title hopes alive, Everton beat Leicester 12/03/2022 AT 14:15