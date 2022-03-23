Manchester City moved level with Manchester United in third in the FA Women’s Super League following a 4-0 win over Everton.

The title race looks likely to boil down to a battle between Arsenal and Chelsea, but Gareth Taylor’s City are pushing hard and could pounce if the top two slip up.

Ad

They ran out comfortable winners over Everton at the Academy Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Premier League Iwobi 99th-minute strike gives Everton hope with victory over Newcastle 17/03/2022 AT 21:54

An own goal from Simone Magill on 24 minutes set City on their way to the three points.

The game was effectively put out of Everton’s reach shortly after the half-hour mark, as Ellen White timed her run to perfection to slot home from 12 yards following excellent approach play by Lucy Bronze.

Alex Greenwood turned home from close range to make it three on 84 minutes, and Laura Coombs climbed off the bench to complete the scoring with a low drive from the edge of the box.

City are now sat on 32 points, six adrift of Chelsea and eight behind Arsenal, while Everton are down in ninth on 17 points.

Champions League Pep Guardiola must win Champions League to show he did not peak at Barcelona 09/03/2022 AT 17:40