Beth Mead has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee and faces an "extended period" on the sidelines, in a huge blow to Arsenal and England.

Ad

Arsenal confirmed the news in a statement.

Barclays WSL 'Like being back with family' - Hayes delight as Chelsea beat Tottenham in WSL YESTERDAY AT 19:05

“We can confirm that Beth Mead suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in our match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, this means that Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines. She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting Beth and working hard to get her back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Mead has had a stunning last 12 months, winning both the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament awards for England at last summer's European Championships as the Lionesses walked off with the title.

She also came second in the Ballon d'Or Feminin behind Spain and Barcelona's Alexia Putellas.

It capped a remarkable rise for Mead, having previously found herself out of the England set-up.

But now she faces a race against time to get back fit and firing ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup, which begins next July in Australia and New Zealand.

Boss Sarina Wiegman will not want to be without her star forward as the Lionesses chase back-to-back triumphs at major tournaments, and the sporting immortality that would bring.

Arsenal's WSL loss to United, for whom Alessia Russo netted the winner in the 91st minute, left the two sides paired on 18 points, with Jonas Eidevall's Gunners in second by virtue of a better goal difference.

Barclays WSL Man Utd stun Arsenal and end record winning run, Man City edge out Everton 19/11/2022 AT 20:10