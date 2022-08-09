Aston Villa have signed Euro 2022 winner Rachel Daly on a three-year deal ahead of the new Women’s Super League season.

Daly started every Euros match at left-back for England’s Lionesses , but the versatile 30-year-old is capable of playing further up-field.

She joins Villa for an undisclosed fee from Houston Dash, where she played for seven years – which included a brief loan spell at West Ham during the National Women's Soccer League off-season.

The Harrogate-born player has previously played for Leeds United and Lincoln Ladies in England, while she made her Lionesses debut back in 2016.

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward believes Daly will be a threat up front, despite her role with England at the Euros, with the player scoring 42 goals in all competitions for Houston Dash.

“This is a big signing for us and one we’ve worked hard on completing. Rachel is a top forward and a proven goalscorer,” said Ward.

“Having performed admirably at full-back this summer, she showed us that she is a player you simply need in your team."

“But for us, she is a forward and we can’t wait to see her scoring goals."

Aston Villa start their WSL season at Brighton on Sunday, September 11.

Meanwhile, Daly said her memories at Houston will “last a lifetime”.

"My time in Houston has been a journey. Not many people can say they have played at the same club for seven years. I am honoured to have worn orange for that length of time,” Daly said. “I absolutely love this club and the city of Houston.

“I have created memories that will last a lifetime. I feel happy knowing that I am leaving this club in a much better place than when I arrived. I can’t wait to see the future success of the Houston Dash. I want to thank everyone, from the bottom of my heart.”

Dash president Jessica O’Neill added: “Rachel has been an integral part of the Houston Dash for seven years and she will be missed not only as a world-class footballer, but also as a driven and passionate leader on and off the pitch.

“This transfer will result in Rachel being much closer to her loved ones, a request we wanted to make every effort to honor. We’re deeply grateful for the commitment and loyalty she’s shown to this city and wish her the best in her next adventure.”

