Brentford have offered Christian Eriksen a return to the Premier League with a six-month contract, according to the Athletic.

The report says that the Bees have offered the 29-year-old a deal until the end of the season with an option to extend a further year.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 with Denmark and was released by Inter Milan in December as Serie A medical laws prohibited him from playing with an implantable cardioverter defribrilator (ICD).

But he is permitted to play in the Premier League and has expressed his desire to return to top-level football and is targeting a place in Denmark's Qatar World Cup squad this winter.

Eriksen previously played for Spurs between 2013 and 2020 before moving to Inter last season, and his agent Martin Schoots has said that a move back to England would 'feel like coming home'.

