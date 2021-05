Football

WATCH - Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham go wild in stands celebrating Jadon Sancho's goal

Watch a brilliant side-by-side of Borussia Dortmund players Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham going wild in the stands as they celebrated a goal scored by their team-mate Jadon Sancho. The pair were missing from the match but showed the spirit is strong in Dortmund despite their tough season so far.

