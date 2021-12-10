There is a “big chance” Erling Haaland will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, says Mino Raiola.

The 21-year-old, who has scored 74 goals in 72 games for Dortmund since joining the Bundesliga club in January last year, reportedly has a £64m release clause and the world’s clubs are said to be keen to acquire his services.

Raiola says it is only a matter of time before the Norway international leaves to take “the next step”.

"Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after,” he told SPORT1.

“But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see. He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, [Manchester] City - these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United.

"We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come."

Haaland is contracted to the club until summer 2024, but Raiola says Haaland will be having conversations about his future with his employers in January.

“We will tell BVB [Borussia Dortmund] what our idea is and BVB will tell us their ideas,” he added.

“But no decision will be made in the winter. He is someone who wants to develop, who is looking for new challenges. And of course it's also a question of the alternative. You only change if you have a better alternative."

Raiola refuses to disclose the exact figure of Haaland’s release clause.

"There are only two parties who are allowed to say something to the outside world - the club and the player,” he said.

I never talk about details. We and Dortmund know exactly what has to happen. We have structured it very clearly.

"Contract or not, we always have very open communication with [Hans-Joachim] Watzke, [Michael] Zorc and now [Sebastian] Kehl. We deal with each other honestly. That is much more important than anything written on paper.

"Paper is only there if something goes wrong, then you need that. But not otherwise."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to discuss whether the club want to sign Haaland.

"Next question - don't ask me about that. I won't answer," he told reporters ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday.

