Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga after blowing Bayer Leverkusen away with five first-half goals.

Coming into this game both teams had almost identical records, with only goal difference separating the division's two highest scorers in second and third. Both managers knew a win would take their side to the summit of the league.

And it was the visitors who struck first. Robert Lewandowski ended his longest goal drought since November to break the deadlock after four minutes with a sublime aerial backheel inside the box courtesy of a perfectly weighted Dayot Upamecano cross.

On the half hour mark, Lewandowski took his goal tally to nine for the season with a composed finish inside the box, completing a Bayern move that started at the back and cut through the Leverkusen team with pace and precision.

The floodgates then opened as within five minutes the visitors added three more goals. First Thomas Muller deflected the ball past Lukas Hradecky from a corner. Then Serge Gnabry grabbed a quickfire double as his pace and clinical finishing skills proved too much for the Leverkusen defence.

The second half saw both managers make a collection of changes, no doubt conscious of their European commitments next week.

Bayer Leverkusen got a consolation goal on 55 minutes, when Patrik Schick latched on to a Florian Wirtz through ball. The Czech showed his strength and eye for goal as he slotted the ball past Manuel Neuer.

As the match wore on there was a clear drop off in intensity as the game was well and truly put to bed in the first half.

Next up for Bayer is a trip to Spain as they continue their Europa League journey against Real Betis before returning to league action against Koln. While Bayern take on Benfica in the Champions League and then host Hoffenheim.

TALKING POINT - HUNGRY BAYERN SHOW THEIR DISCIPLINE

Much is made of how Bayern run riot in front of goal with their attacking style of play, but today was a masterclass in how they remained compact and difficult to break down. Coming up against a Leverkusen side who have been free-flowing with 20 goals this season, they identified the threat and ensured space was impossible to come by, leaving key players like Schick and Wirtz starved of service.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (BAYERN MUNICH)

It's hard to believe that the Pole hadn't scored in his last two league games. But today he set the tone for how the match was going to be played out with the timing of his goals. The fans inside the BayArena were silenced after only four minutes when he broke the deadlock and his second on the half hour mark was the catalyst for the next three in quick succession.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky 6 , Frimpong 6, Kossounou 6, Tah 6, Bakker 6, Amiri 6, Demirbay 6, Diaby 6, Wirtz 6, Sampaio Filho 6, Schick 6

Bayern Munich: Neuer 7, Hernandez 7, Upamecano 7, Sule 7, Davies 7, Kimmich 8, Goretzka 7, Sane 7, Muller 7, Gnabry 8, Lewandowski 9

KEY MOMENTS:

4’ - GOAL! 1-0 Bayern Munich (Lewandowski) - It's that man Lewandowski with a pure striker's instinct to produce a cheeky back heel as the ball was behind him. What a start!

30’ - GOAL! 2-0 Bayern Munich (Lewandowski) - The Polish striker completes a simply brilliant piece of attacking play. Starting from the back they broke forward with Sane, who slipped Davies in. The Canadian then moves the ball onto Lewandowski who tucks his shot home to double the Bavarians' lead

34’ - GOAL! 3-0 Bayern Munich (Muller) - It’s falling apart for the hosts as Muller deflects the ball past Hradecky to take control of this game

35’ - GOAL! 4-0 Bayern Munich (Gnabry) - There must be only seconds between the third and fourth goal. Gnabry's perfectly timed run gave him time to slip the ball into the back of the Leverkusen net

38’ - GOAL! 5-0 Bayern Munich (Gnabry) - It's a masterclass from Bayern as they rip through Leverkusen. Gnabry links up with Goretzka as he breezes into the box for a simple tap in

55’ - GOAL! 5-1 Bayer Leverkusen (Schick) - The hosts have pulled a goal back through Schick who timed his run well and produces a neat finish. Wirtz once again involved with another Leverkusen goal as he provided the through ball to send the Czech through on goal

KEY STATS:

Bayern are now officially the league's most deadly side in front of goal with 29 goals after only eight games

