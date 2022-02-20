Bayern Munich got back to winning ways in the Bundesliga as Julian Nagelsmann’s side secured a 4-1 victory over Bavarian neighbours Greuther Furth to go nine points clear at the top of the table.

Despite the home side having more than 70 per cent possession in the first half, Furth took a shock lead just before half time as Branimir Hrgota’s free kick took a wicked deflection off Marcel Sabitzer in the Bayern wall and into the top corner of the net beyond a helpless Andreas Linde.

However, the hosts hit back just thirty seconds into the second half as Robert Lewandowski scored a tap-in at the far post to put his side back on level terms.

Nagelsmann’s switch to a back three to create more overloads in attack paid dividends again just fifteen minutes later as Thomas Muller’s low cross into the box was tapped into the net by Greuther’s Sebastian Griesbeck, who scored an unfortunate own goal.

Bayern got their third with nine minutes left on the clock as Lewandowski headed in at the near post, following a flick-on by Niklas Sule from a corner.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded off the game as the Cameroonian tapped in Serge Gnabry’s low cross to seal a fourth goal and acomfortable victory for Bayern.

TALKING POINT - Bayern dominate second half after early scare

Prior to this game, it was talked about by the Bayern Munich faithful and the German press that this fixture was must-win after two disappointing performances against VfL Bochum and RB Salzburg respectively.

Then, the unthinkable happened, as Greuther Furth took a shock lead just before half-time, and the Bayern team went off the pitch at the break to a chorus of boos from the stands.

That prompted Julian Nagelsmann to switch from his 4-2-3-1 formation to a back three, and that proved to do the trick as his side played Furth off the park in the second half, and created many clear-cut chances.

Overall, Bayern will be pleased with their level of performance in the second period, and it should give the whole team a boost that their small blip - by their high standards - has now come to an end.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry celebrate following Sebastian Griesbeck's own goal Image credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich's talisman striker scored his 27th and 28th league goals of the season this afternoon in what was his 23rd Bundesliga appearance of the campaign. In total, that is 39 for his club in all competitions this campaign.

His goalscoring instinct in the six-yard box was on show for all to see in this game, with both of his goals coming from just a couple of yards out. Even without much success in the first half, his persistence to try and get on the end of something was rewarded just thirty seconds after the restart.

In total, the Polish striker had four shots on target, a pass success rate of 95% and won an aerial duel.

PLAYER RATINGS

FC Bayern: Ulreich 6, Pavard 7, Upamecano 7, Hernandez 6, Richards 6, Kimmich 7, Tolisso 6, Sane 6, Sabitzer 6, Muller 6, Lewandowski 8. Subs: Wanner 6, Roca 6, Sule 7, Gnabry 7, Choupo-Moting 7.

Greuther Furth: Linde 6, Itter 5, Viergever 7, Griesbeck 6, Meyerhofer 6, Tillman 6, Christiansen 7, Seguin 6, Dudziak 6, Hrgota 7, Leweling 6. Subs: Bauer 6, Green 6, Nielsen 6, Pululu 6.

KEY MOMENTS

41’ - GOAL! (Branimir Hrgota) - Greuther Furth have the lead away to FC Bayern! Hrgota's free-kick takes a deflection and goes in! It takes a nick off Marcel Sabitzer and Ulreich cannot get to it! What a shock at the Allianz Arena. Extraordinary.

46’ - GOAL! - (Robert Lewandowski) - Bayern strike instantly! Just 30 seconds into the second half, Lewandowski scores a tap-in! Serge Gnabry just about keeps the ball in, before putting the ball across the face of goal. It takes a nick off Choupo-Moting, but Lewandowski eventually taps it in. We are level!

61’ - OWN GOAL! (Sebastian Griesbeck OG) - Muller flashes a low cross into the box and Griesbeck puts the ball into his own net! An own goal! That is the fifth own goal Fuerth have scored this season.

66’ - WHAT A CHANCE! - A whisker away from 2-2! Meyerhofer lays the ball off to Christiansen outside the box, and his shot from range smacks the post and goes out! Big chance for Greuther Furth!

KEY STATS

Greuther Furth’s unwanted record of just one point recorded away from home all season remains intact - the Cloverleaves still have yet to taste victory over Bayern in their history.

Robert Lewandowski scored his 497th & 498th career goals this afternoon.

