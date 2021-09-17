Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman has undergone minor surgery on a heart arrhythmia, coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed on Friday.

The 25-year-old Frenchman is expected to be out for up to a fortnight, although he will return to cardio training early next week.

Coman made a substitute appearance in the midweek 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League.

"Kingsley Coman underwent surgery yesterday,” Nagelsmann said ahead of Bayern’s match with VfL Bochum on Saturday.

“His heartbeat rhythm had a slight disturbance with a minor added beat. At times he had a slight shortage of breath.

“That's why we opted for long-term ECG monitoring and went ahead with this procedure.

"He will be doing cardio training again on Tuesday and won't be out of action for any more than one and a half to two weeks.”

Coman has made four appearances for Bayern this season and also turned out for France in their 1-1 draws with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Ukraine in World Cup qualifying earlier in September.

He has won a domestic league title each season from 2012-13, a run spanning Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern.

