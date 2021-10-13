Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is facing a prison sentence after being summoned to appear in court in Madrid.

The 32nd Criminal Court has ordered the France international to serve six months in prison for breach of a restraining order.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the court said: “Mr. Lucas François Bernard Hernandez is summoned to appear in this Court on October 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in order to be personally required to enter prison voluntarily within ten days, in the penitentiary centre of his choosing.”

The incident dates back to 2017 , when Hernandez was involved in an altercation with his then girlfriend in a street in Madrid. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and, while neither made a complaint, Spain's public prosecutor charged them both.

Hernandez was sentenced to 31 days of community service, and he and his partner were barred from approaching each other or communicating in any way for a period of six months.

He was then arrested upon his return to Madrid after he honeymooned with his then wife, who was not arrested as her restraining order had not yet been served, report France 24

Eurosport Germany add he was sentenced to six months in prison in 2019.

Hernandez has been informed he must be in the Madrid court on October 19 to fulfil that sentence. An appeal has been filed. Bayern Munich face Benfica in the Champions League the following day.

His club and representatives acting for Hernandez did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported

