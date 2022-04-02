Bayern Munich moved nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after a 1-4 win over Freiburg.

There was a lack of clear-cut chances in the first half as Bayern struggled to break down the hosts' solid defensive set-up.

The second half was livelier, Kimmich delivered a free-kick and it was headed home by Leon Goretzka after Flekken came flying out to punch the ball and missed it completely.

But after just five minutes Freiburg were level, substitute Nils Petersen had only been on the pitch 15 seconds when he equalised.

It was a game for subs as Serge Gnabry put Bayern back ahead with his first touch finishing superbly, then Kingsley Coman wrapped up three points with a powerful strike.

There was even time Marcel Sabitzer, who also came off the bench, to wrap up the scoring at the end of stoppage time.

