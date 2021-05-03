Idrissa Gueye has been banned for two European games after being sent off for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League game against Man City.

Gueye was dismissed in the 77th minute in Paris for a reckless challenge on Ilkay Gundogan as City came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory in Paris.

The Senegal international was already out of Tuesday's return leg at the Etihad Stadium through an automatic one-game suspension, but UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has doubled the punishment for "serious rough play".

UEFA has also fined PSG 30,000 euros for the delayed kickoff of the match but cleared head coach Mauricio Pochettino of any wrongdoing in relation to the incident.

