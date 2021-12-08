Barcelona will resume their continental campaign in the Europa League next year after a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

It is the first time they've exited the group stage in 21 years, summing up their deep-rooted issues against a Bayern side with much lofter ambitions ahead of the spring.

Ad

The Blaugrana made a lively start, finding Ousmane Dembele in the early stages, while Bayern felt their way into the game.

Premier League Salah says it's up to Liverpool to sort contract, flattered by Barcelona interest 05/12/2021 AT 17:47

But the mountain they had to climb got steeper when news emerged of Benfica's quickfire double at home to Dynamo Kyiv on their way to a crucial victory.

Jordi Alba's hamstring injury compounded misery before Bayern took the lead on 34 minutes.

Dembele had skied over the bar earlier in the half, and he was made to pay by a Thomas Muller header. He met Robert Lewandowski's cross expertly, and the ball crossed the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.

With two minutes remaining of the first half, Leroy Sane added a second from distance with a powerful strike which ripped past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, despite him getting a hand to it.

Bayern, who didn't really need to step out of second gear all night, could have made it 3-0 seconds after the break. Davies fizzed in a rasping cross to find Coman, who laid the ball on a plate for Sane, but he could only scuff his shot into Ter Stegen's arms.

Two minutes after the hour, the third goal arrived. Davies, a thorn in Araujo's side throughout, got to the byline and found Jamal Musiala, who finish well from close range.

There were chances for Bayern late on. which Sane again passed up, blasting over the bar while bearing down on a helpless ter Stegen's goal. All in all, Barcelona's time as a club at Europe's top table ended with a disappointed, but fully expected whimper.

TALKING POINT - Barcelona exit as meek as expected

The saddest thing is nobody is shocked and Bayern didn't have to try that hard. Barcelona's record at the Allianz Arena showed no wins even from much better days, and when Julian Nagelsmann went with a strong line up, the writing was on the wall once again.



Xavi is well aware of the task ahead, and there were flashes of improvement in attack, particularly from Dembele in the first half. Ultimately, though, the gap between the sides was not breachable and will not be for some time.

Even knowing everything we do about the crisis of Camp Nou, this was an incredibly tough watch in what should have been a blockbuster occasion.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Davies is a constant threat and simply didn't stop all game. He gave Araujo a torrid time down Bayern's left and soon began to have an impact at the top of the pitch. His cross for Sane's early second half miss was a warning unheeded, and he went on to set up Musiala just as brilliantly. With him in the side, Bayern are a serious threat to anyone in this competition.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6; Davies 8, Sule 6, Upamecano 6, Pavard 6; Tolisso 6, Musiala 7; Sane 7, Coman 7, Muller 7; Lewandowski 6 Subs: Roca 5, Sarr 5, Richards 5, Tillman n/a, Nianzou n/a

Barcelona: ter Stegen 5; Alba n/a, Longlet 5, Pique 5, Araujo 5; Busquets 4, Gavi 5, F. de Jong 5; Dest 4, Dembele 5, Depay 5 Subs: Mingueza 5, Nico 5, Puig n/a, Coutinho n/a

KEY MOMENTS

34' GOAL! - Muller's header crosses the line despite Araujo's best efforts. Lewandowski does well to beat Pique and cross from the byline. Bayern lead 1-0.

43' - GOAL! Sane rocket! 2-0. He shoots from distance and it goes past ter Stegen, who got a touch. He should do better.



62' - GOAL! Musiala makes it 3-0. He taps home from Davies' cross.

KEY STATS:

Bundesliga Lewandowski brace helps Bayern pull clear of Dortmund at top of table 04/12/2021 AT 16:39