A goal from Hakim Ziyech put Chelsea on the brink of the Champions League knockouts with a 1-0 win over Malmo in Sweden on Tuesday.

Going into the game Chelsea were the clear favourites having put four goals past the Swedish champions two weeks ago. But the Londoners were met with a barrage of noise inside the stadium, as a packed Eleda Stadion gave the Malmo players their full backing.

At times the hosts rode their luck with a combination of resolute defending and calling upon Johan Dahlin to make a collection of saves. His most important stop denied Kai Havertz in a one on one situation.

But once in the final third Malmö looked dangerous, with Antonio Čolak a constant threat playing in the number nine role. Just before the break, he was in on goal thanks to some clever play from Sergio Peña, who feigned passing back from a drop ball and instead sent it long to Čolak, who’s volley was just off target.

The deadlock was finally broken in the second half after 58 minutes as Chelsea countered quickly through Callum Hudson-Odoi down the right flank, before providing a perfectly weighted cross for Ziyech who slotted the ball into the back of the net.

As the game wore on Chelsea continued to dominate possession and reduced Malmö so scraps in front of goal.

Next up for Malmo is a trip to Göteborg in the league, whilst Chelsea host Burnley in the Premier League.

TALKING POINT:

The results in the past few weeks have proven that Tuchel is more than just a master tactician, he also knows the importance of keeping the whole team happy. When Lukaku and Wener went off injured, there was a feeling that it put a major spanner in the works of Chelsea’s season. But he’s proved he can adjust this pack to great effect.

MAN OF THE MATCH: RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK (CHELSEA)

Today marked Loftus-Cheek first start in the Champions League for 6 years and he went about proving to his manager what he can bring this Chelsea side. Out of possession he marshalled the back line to ensure his defence was protected. In possession he showed he can not only pick a pass, but also cause headaches for opposition with his driving runs. He'll just be hoping he get now get a run in the side to build on this performace.

PLAYER RATINGS

Malmo: Dahlin 7, Ahmedhodzic 6, Nielsen 6, Brorsson 6, Berget 7, Peña 7, Innocent 7, Nanasi 7, Rieks 6, Rakip 6, Colak 6

Chelsea: Mendy 6, Christensen 7, Thiago Silva 6, Rüdiger 7, Azpilicueta 6, Loftus-Cheek 8, Jorginho 6, Alonso 6, Ziyech 7, Hudson-Odoi 7, Havertz 7

KEY MOMENTS:

29’ - SAVE! Loftus-Cheek plays in Havertz who's in on goal, but Dahlin stays on his feet to close the angle and shot comes off the keeper

44’ - CHANCE! Smart play from Peña, who instead of playing the drop ball back to his full back, he decides to send a long ball to Colak, who attempts a first time volley, which get misses the inside of the post

51’ - CHANCE! The corner comes in and it falls to Rieks, who has to back peddle to get his shot off, which goes over the bar

53’ - CHANCE! Brilliant play from Loftus-Cheek who works the space inside the box and his shot is well blocked by Dahlin

56’ GOAL! 1-0 (Ziyech) - Chelsea have broken the deadlock. Ziyech slots the ball into the back of the net after he gets on the end of a perfectly weighted cross from Hudson-Odoi cross

78’ - SAVE! Loftus-Cheek plays Havertz in again and he attempts a cheeky dink over the keeper, but Dahlin does brilliantly to block the shot

KEY FACTS:

Since Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea in January, the Blues have kept at least nine more clean sheets in all competitions than any other side in the big five European leagues

Hakim Ziyech is now the joint-highest scoring Moroccan player in Champions League history, alongside former Arsenal star Marouane Chamakh (8 goals)

