Youngster Cole Palmer scored two minutes after coming on as Manchester City put on a footballing masterclass to demolish Club Brugge 5-1 away.

The visitors played some scintillating football against the in-form Belgians but lacked a killer instinct in the box early on.

Full-back João Cancelo showed how it's done by chesting down Phil Foden's deft pass and tucking it through Simon Mignolet's legs to give them the lead.

Brugge defended well in the first half but gave away a silly penalty close to half-time when Stanley Nsoki hacked down Riyad Mahrez, who then slotted home the spot kick by sending former Liverpool keeper Mignolet the wrong way.

City continued the pattern in the second period and another fine team goal saw Kyle Walker slotting in a low shot to make it 3-0 from Kevin De Bruyne's lay-off.

Guardiola made a raft of substitutions with the game sown up and two of them combined for the final goal. Raheem Sterling found 19-year-old rising academy star Palmer who produced a fine curling finish for his second goal of the season.

Hans Vanaken got a consolation for Brugge in the closing stages with a first-time strike but City responded three minutes later with Mahrez grabbing his second with an emphatic finish to sign off a statement performance from last season's Champions League runners-up.

TALKING POINT

Cole Palmer is progressing fast.

The 19-year-old already seems to have the Pep philosophy in his DNA. He looks to be high on confidence after scoring in the Carabao Cup last month and playing against Burnley at the weekend.

His passing and coolness in possession against the Belgians was impressive. And Palmer scored his first Champions League goal with a wonderful strike past Mignolet from just inside the box.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Phil Foden (Man City): The midfielder's passing was a joy to behold, summed up by his long ball for the opening goal. He thrived in the false nine position and his link-up play with Jack Grealish and De Bruyne was a threat throughout.

PLAYER RATINGS

CLUB BRUGGE: Mignolet 4, Sobol 5, Balanta 5, Nsoki 4, Hendry 6, Lang 6, Sowah 5, Vanaken 7, Rits 4, Clinton Mata 5, De Ketelaere 5. Subs: Van Der Brempt 4, Vormer 4, Mbamba n/a, Bekele n/a, Dost n/a.

MAN CITY: Ederson 5, Walker 8, Dias 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 8, Rodri 6, Bernardo Silva 7, De Bruyne 8, Grealish 7, Foden 9, Mahrez 7. Subs: Ake 5, Gundogan 5, Palmer 7, Sterling 6, Fernandinho n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

12' - DISALLOWED GOAL! Hendry is penalised for a foul. De Bruyne's freekick is teed up for Rodri for a tap in but he is flagged offside.

30' - GOAL FOR CITY! Cancelo tucks it past the keeper after chesting down Foden's pass. What a run and finish!

42' - PENALTY TO MAN CITY! Nsokhi trips Mahrez to concede a penalty. Mahrez slots it into the bottom left corner.

53' - GOAL FOR CITY! Stunning. Mahrez to De Bruyne to Walker who strokes it in.

67' - PALMER SCORES! Two minutes after coming on, Palmer curls it in from outside the box. What a fnish!

81' - GOAL FOR BRUGGE! First time finish from Vanaken in the box to reduce the defici

84' - GOAL FOR CITY! Fernandinho's long ball finds Mahrez through on goal and he thumps it past Mignolet.

KEY STAT

Mahrez has scored six goals in his last seven Champions League matches and the Algerian has scored more goals against Club Brugge than he has versus any other side in the competition (4 in 3 games).

