David de Gea says he does not see himself leaving Manchester United in the near future.

The Spain international will face his boyhood club Atletico Madrid for the first time in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday evening.

Ad

De Gea could face a negative reception from the Atletico fans as he almost moved to fierce rivals Real Madrid in 2015.

Premier League Rangnick relieved as Man Utd beat Brighton despite 'Jekyll and Hyde' display 15/02/2022 AT 23:24

The 31-year-old has won the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League with United and has a contract until 2023. He says Manchester is his home and cannot see himself leaving the Premier League club anytime soon.

"I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it's just a city," De Gea told the club’s official website.

"Now I feel as if I'm from Manchester; I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home.

"I've been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don't see myself away from Manchester United.

"Of course, I'm going back home [for this tie], I'm going back to the club that gave me the opportunity to be who I am today.

"But this is just another match. Everyone wants to play well, we want to win, it is a Champions League match.

"Obviously, I wish Atletico all the best, but I don't know whether the fact we're playing them is a good or bad omen. Everyone is going there to win, especially me."

De Gea broke through at Atletico aged 19 and said he was grateful for the support he received from Quique Sanchez Flores who was the manager at the time.

“When Quique [Sanchez Flores] arrived, the team changed” said De Gea.

“There was a moment when [Sergio Asenjo] and I were both available, and he chose me.

“I played nearly every game. We made it to the final of the Europa League, and we won it. We also made it to the final of the Copa Del Rey and then we won the UEFA Super Cup against that great Inter side.”

Premier League De Gea: Someone has put a curse on Man Utd 11/02/2022 AT 10:32