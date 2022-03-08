Liverpool are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Inter Milan at Anfield.

Lautaro Martinez’s stunning strike from outside the box in the 62nd minute was not enough to get the visitors back into the tie as Alexis Sanchez got sent off moments later. Liverpool carried over a 2-0 lead from the first leg which proved the difference in the end.

Inter began the second leg brightly on a chilly night on Merseyside and were asking questions of Liverpool’s right flank, but it was the hosts who came closest to scoring in the first half.

A free-kick swung in by Trent Alexander-Arnold was met by Joel Matip at the near post in the 32nd minute, but his powerful header crashed off the woodwork.

A single minute later and Virgil van Dijk came close. The Netherlands international was first to attack Alexander-Arnold’s corner, but his glancing header aimed for the bottom corner was brilliantly intercepted by Milan Skriniar who somehow got his body in the way of it.

Inter almost found a reply in the 40th minute, but Hakan Calhanoglu’s fizzed in cross from a free-kick was parried away by Alisson, evading an outstretched right foot from Denzel Dumfries.

Liverpool were on top at the beginning of the second half, Mohamed Salah struck the post from close range in the 51st minute, but the tie came to life through Martinez who fired a pinpoint strike straight into the top corner just past the hour mark to signal a potential comeback.

But the moment of beauty was quickly scuppered by a moment of madness. Sanchez was correctly shown a second yellow for a late lunging challenge on Fabinho a single minute later. Referee Lahoz also sent off Simone Inzaghi's assistant Massimiliano Farris for his protests.

Liverpool's efforts to equalise on the night proved fruitless. Salah hit the post again on the half-volley in the 76th minute and substitute Luis Diaz was denied by an incredible block from Arturo Vidal in injury-time.

TALKING POINT – INTER PLAYED WELL

Inter Milan matched Liverpool for intensity and came out on top on the night to end Liverpool’s 12-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Serie A side were clinging on for large periods of the match, but Martinez took his chance well and Inzaghi's side defended heroically at times – exemplified by Skriniar and Arturo Vidal’s heroic blocks. Alexis Sanchez’s red card ultimately ruined their evening.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ARTURO VIDAL

The Inter midfielder was a commanding presence in midfield, winning the majority of his duels and worked extremely hard to keep his side in the contest. Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni also produced commendable displays.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (7), Matip (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6), Thiago (6), Fabinho (6), Jones (6), Mane (5), Jota (5), Salah (6)

Subs: Keita (6), Henderson (6), Diaz (N/A)

Inter: Handanovic (6), Skriniar (7), De Vrij (6), Bastoni (7), Dumfries (6), Vidal (8), Brozovic (6), Calhanoglu (7), Perisic (6), Sanchez (5), Martinez (6)

Subs: D'Ambrosio (6), Gagliardini (6), Darmian (6), Correa (6), Vecino (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

31' - MATIP HITS THE BAR! Mane is tripped over by Dumfries and Liverpool will have a free-kick on the left flank. Alexander-Arnold's cross is met by Matip at the near post and his header crashes off the bar! There was so much pace on the delivery!

32' - BIG MISS FROM VAN DIJK! A Liverpool corner from Alexander-Arnold finds Van Dijk and he tries to glance his header into the far corner, but Skriniar does brilliantly to send it off course and out for another corner! Sensational defending! The following corner comes to nothing.

51' - OFF THE POST! Salah hits the woodwork! A dinked pass from Thiago almost finds Jota in the box and Handanovic commits to it, but he punches it into the danger zone with his dive! The ball comes out to Salah and he hits the post with his placed shot!

62' - WHAT A GOAL FROM MARTINEZ!! Game on! Martinez smashes a shot from outside the box into the top corner! Matip gives the ball away and it's eventually worked to the Argentine on the edge of the area who smashes a pinpoint strike straight into the top corner for his 16th goal of the season. We have a contest on our hands!

63' - RED CARD FOR SANCHEZ! Just as Inter score to get back into the tie Sanchez is shown a second yellow for a late lunging challenge on Fabinho. Referee Lahoz has also sent off Simone Inzaghi's assistant Massimiliano Farris for his protests.

89' - ALMOST AN OWN GOAL FROM VECINO! Under little pressure from Van Dijk, Vecino almost nods a header from a corner into his own net, but it bounces inches wide of Handanovic's left post!

90+2' - WHAT A BLOCK FROM VIDAL! Incredible defending from Vidal! Liverpool counter-attack at a ferocious pace and Alexander-Arnold squares for Diaz, but his shot is sensationally blocked by Vidal who dives in to get in the way of it! Klopp can only look on and smile.

KEY STATS

