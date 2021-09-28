FC Sheriff claimed a historic win against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu thanks to a late stunner from Sebastien Thill.

It was the David vs Goliath fixture that had everyone whispering, what if the competition debutants do it again?

And in the opening exchanges seemed to suggest no, as the thirteen time European Champions took control of the game and produced a series of decent chances through Karim Benzema.

Premier League Forget the late drama, Brighton blew their big moment – The Warm-Up 13 HOURS AGO

But with a quarter of an hour gone the visitors produced a sucker punch that silenced the home crowd. Cristiano was given too much space down the left flank, which allowed him the time to deliver a perfect cross into the box which found Jasurbek Yakhshiboev who headed the ball past Thibaut Courtois.

Sheriff relied heavily on their keeper Giorgos Athanasiadis to keep them in the game as he made a collection of excellent saves.

The second half saw Madrid continue to turn the screw on the visitors and they eventually won a penalty through Vinícius Júnior who was deemed to be brought down inside the box by Edmund Addo.

Up stepped Benzema who dispatched the spot kick perfectly to not only level the scoreline but also became the competition's fourth-highest scorer outright.

The game continued to produce plenty of drama as substitute Bruno had the ball in the back net for Sheriff, only for it to be called offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Late on Thill's stunning strike took the win for Sheriff in a moment of footballing history.

Next up for Madrid is an away trip to Espanol in the league while Sheriff Tiraspol also return to domestic action against Milsami.

TALKING POINT - WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF

There is no escaping how huge this result is! A Moldvan side that has never featured in the Europe's biggest competition has toppled the club that has lifted this trophy more times than any other team. On paper visitors looked like a random collection of players, but they proved tonight that with a combination following their manager's game plan to the t and a solid belief in themselves, that they can produce what is arguably the biggest upset in the competitions history.

MAN OF THE MATCH - GIORGOS ATHANASIADIS (SHERIFF)

There were so many excellent performances this evening. But if it wasn't for Athanasiadis between the sticks, this game could well have been way beyond the visitors. The on loan keeper from AEK Athens was nothing short of a human brick wall that put his whole body on the line time and time again. A simply amazing display!

PLAYER RATINGS:

Madrid: Courtois 6, Militão 6, Alaba 6, Nacho 6, Hazard 5, Benzema 6, Casemiro 6, Valverde 6, Vinícius Júnior 6, Camavinga 7, Miguel 6

Sheriff Tiraspol: Athanasiadis 10, Arboleda 7, Traore 8, Castañeda 8, Fernando Costanza 7, Cristiano 8, Yakhshiboev 7, Addo 7, Kolovos 8, Thill 9, Dulanto 8

KEY MOMENTS:

25’ - GOAL! 1-0 Sheriff (Yakhshiboev) This is unbelievable Madrid are 1-0 down. Cristiano was given too much time and space which allowed him to deliver a perfect cross to Yakhshiboev who heads the ball past Courtois. This a massive sucker punch for the 13 times Champions League winners!

61’ - PENALTY CLAIM! Again Vinícius Júnior has gone down inside the box as he attempts to pass Addo inside the box. VAR check is taking place

63’ - VAR CHECK OVER! Penalty given and the referee points to the spot. Benzema looks set to take it

65’ - GOAL! 1-1 Madrid (Benzema) - A landmark goal for Benzema as dispatches a perfect penalty to drag Madrid back into the game!

74’ - SAVE! What a save from Athanasiadis who races off his line and takes Modrić's shot to the side of the head from near point blank range

90’ GOAL! 2-1 Sheriff (Thill) - THIS IS UNREAL!!!!!! Sheriff are ahead again!!!! Thill scores late on for the visitors with a sublime volley from the edge of the box!!!

KEY STATS!

This was the first time Real Madrid have faced a side from the Moldovan league

Despite losing, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has now scored in 17 different Champions League campaigns; the most of any player in the history of the competition

Football UEFA drop legal action against Barca, Juve and Real Madrid A DAY AGO