It’s the first loss for Real Madrid this season as they were unbeaten in La Liga and the Champions League prior to Tuesday night.

However, goals from Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner saw Leipzig take a famous victory at the Red Bull Arena and boost their own chances of finishing top of Group F - with Real just a point ahead in first.

“We conceded on two set pieces and the game went into the dynamic that they wanted, they were very good on the counter,” Ancelotti said after the game.

“The key has been those two goals from set pieces. I am not annoyed, it’s a defeat, it bothers us, but it’s a defeat that doesn’t hurt us much.

"We have another chance [to secure top spot]. I can’t criticise a team that has done very well so far."

Real Madrid conceded three goals in a group game for the first time in two years, when they lost 3-2 to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Champions League holders play Celtic at home next week in their final group game, where a win will see them top the group, which is why Ancelotti is not concerned.

“Sometimes, you learn more from a loss than from ten wins in a row,” he continued.

“It can happen, we played in a way we didn’t want [to]. It was better to play a lower block and the match went the other way.

“I haven’t seen a lack of attitude or intensity. The defeat was going to come sooner or later. It hurts because they all hurt, but some less than others."

