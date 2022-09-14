Joe Cole is predicting "exciting" times ahead for Chelsea under new manager Graham Potter and thinks the appointment shows owner Todd Boehly wants to "build something".

Potter is taking charge of his first Chelsea game on Wednesday against Red Bull Salzburg, also his maiden Champions League match.

“I think they [the owners] like the style of management,” former Chelsea winger Cole told BT Sport ahead of Chelsea’s clash with RB Salzburg.

“They have got other sports teams where they get managers for long-term relationships. They like to worth together and implement other ideas across sports.

“Potter strikes me as a guy who likes to be open, work with people. I think he fits their mould.

“We are going to see a different Chelsea. It is exciting. Potter is not a Chelsea signing as a manager, usually they get a big name, someone ready to get instant success.

“This suggests they are going to go down the route of building something and hopefully Graham Potter and Chelsea can build something special.”

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle added: “The players will look and respect what he did at Brighton, without a shadow of doubt. But, in saying that, they will still say ‘Right, what have you got?’.

“He has got to be able to cope with those egos with players who are experienced and played at the top level, that’s where he will have a challenge himself.

“I think that’s part of coming to Chelsea. Stepping up you have to take that challenge in the end.”

Potter took Brighton to ninth in the Premier League last season, which was the highest top-flight finishing position in the club's history.

Ex-England forward Peter Crouch believes Potter is a “tremendous manager” and “deserves a chance” to manage Chelsea.

“He’s not afraid,” added Crouch. “Do something wrong and he will change it. Some managers have so much pride they will not say they have got it wrong.

“I remember a Fulham game when they [Brighton] went with a back three and they were getting loads of joy down the sides.

“He went straight back to a back four and I think he trusts the players. Obviously the players are very experienced but they will have to get used to changing systems perhaps even during games.”

