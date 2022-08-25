The Champions League 2022/23 groups in full

Group A - Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B - Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C - Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter, Viktoria Plzen

Group D - Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting, Marseille

Group E - AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo

Group F - Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G - Man City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H - PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

And that's the UEFA Champions Legaue 2022/23 group stage draw complete!

The penultimate club pulled out the pot join PSG, Juventus and Benfica in Group H.

That's Group E concluded. A fairly straightforward group for Chelsea.

Tough group for Rangers. They'll face Liverpool in what is sure to be a fiery affair!

Club Brugge placed into Group B. This could be one to watch!

That's Group G wrapped up. Man City will fancy their chances to top that group.

Spurs fans will be pleased with that draw.

The first group is concluded, and Celtic will play the holders!

Time for Pot 4...

We're almost there!

Group C - Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter

Group of death confirmed!

Group F - Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk are grouped with the holders and German side RB Leipzig.

Group D - Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting

Not a bad one for Spurs... Sporting are the latest team drawn into their group.

Group B - Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen drawn into Group B.

Group G - Man City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

Man City will face Dortmund in the group stages, as BVB are put into Group G.

Group H - PSG, Juventus, Benfica

Benfica are drawn into Group H.

Group E - AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg

Another tough group for an English side, RB Salzburg are into Group E with Milan and Chelsea.

Group A - Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli

Napoli join Ajax and Liveprool in a tough Group A.

Now for Pot 3...

Here we go then.

Group B - Porto, Atletico Madrid

The final team from Pot 2 is drawn and Atletico Madrid join Porto in Group B.

Group E - AC Milan, Chelsea

Chelsea go into Group E with the Italian champions.

Group C - Bayern Munich, Barcelona

A huge clash in Group C! Robert Lewandowski will face his old club as Barcelona join Bayern Munich in Group C.

Group G - Man City, Sevilla

Man City get Sevilla in their group.

Group A - Ajax, Liveprool

Liverpool into Group A with Ajax.

Group D - Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham

The first English team are out and they're into Group D with the Europa League winners.

Group H - PSG, Juventus

Juventus are next out and they're in Group H with the French champions.

Group F - Real Madrid, RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are first out the pots and into Group F with the holders.

Now for Pot 2...

Eight more teams are set to be drawn.

Group H - PSG

And that wraps up the teams from Pot 1.

Group G - Manchester City

Man City take position in Group C.

Group F - Real Madrid

The holders are drawn in Group F.

Group E - AC Milan

Milan are placed in Group E.

Group D - Eintracht Frankfurt

The Europa League winners go into Group D.

Group C - Bayern Munich

The German champions will headline Group C.

Group B - Porto

Porto are the next name out of the pot, and they go into Group B.

Group A - Ajax

The first team out of the pot is Ajax, they'll go into Group A.

Here we go!

We'll start with the teams from Pot 1.

Arrigo Sacchi receives the first accolade of the evening

Aleksander Ceferin awards former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi with the UEFA President’s Award.

Ceferin hails Sacchi’s “endless tactical innovations” which helped to “reshape the philosophy of the game.”

We’re underway in Istanbul!

The draw is only minutes away.

The Scottish duo return

It's been 15 years since Scottish giants - and bitter rivals - Rangers and Celtic were both involved in the competition together.

Rangers confirmed their qualification on Wednesday night when they beat PSV away from home to win the tie on aggregate.

A reminder of the pots

As we hear the Champions League anthem for the first time this season, here’s a quick reminder of the pots and where the 32 teams are placed.

Pot 1: Real Madrid (ESP), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Manchester City (ENG), AC Milan (ITA), Bayern München (GER), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Porto (POR), Ajax (NED)

Pot 2: Liverpool (ENG), Chelsea (ENG), Barcelona (ESP), Juventus (ITA), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Sevilla (ESP), Leipzig (GER), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund (GER), Salzburg (AUT), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Inter (ITA), Napoli (ITA), Benfica (POR), Sporting CP (POR), Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Pot 4: Rangers (SCO), Dinamo (CRO), Marseille (FRA), Copenhagen (DEN), Club Brugge (BEL), Celtic (SCO), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE), Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

We’re in place for the Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw!

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are set to find out their group stage opponents for this year’s tournament.

The draw is due to get started at 17:00 BST and you can keep up-to-date as the teams are drawn right here.

- - -

Europe's Premier continental cup competition is back as the draw for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage is set to take place in Istanbul.

The Turkish City will host this season's final as 32 teams will be whittled down to two who will go head-to-head at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on 10 June 2023.

Before that however, the teams will first need to navigate the group stage where they are divided into eight groups of four, with the top two teams qualify for the last sixteen before the quarters, semis and the next summer's showpiece match.

The teams have been divided into pots to determine their seeding in the groups, avoiding facing teams from the same country.

Real Madrid are the current holders following a 1-0 win over Liverpool in last season's final to lift the famous trophy for a record-extending 14th time.

Champions League draw pots

Pot 1

Real Madrid (ESP, Champions League holders)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Europa League holders)

Manchester City (ENG)

AC Milan (ITA)

Bayern München (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Pot 2

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP)

Leipzig (GER)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter (ITA)

Napoli (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Pot 4

Rangers (SCO)

Dinamo (CRO)

Marseille (FRA)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Celtic (SCO)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

When are the Champions League group matches?

Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

