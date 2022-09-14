A spectacular swinging cross from Joao Canelo saw Haaland connect with a brilliant finish as he jumped into the air with his foot stretched in front of him.

It was Haaland’s 13th goal from 10 games in all competitions this season and the win puts City three points clear of Dortmund in Group G of the Champions League.

“He knows the impact he had,” former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves told BT Sport. “He is walking around confidently, shouldering this weight and that is almost priceless.

“His dad [Alf-Inge Haaland] knows he is comfortable with this. It is not a burden to him. He thrives on this stage and that is what makes him so unique.

“It is a different level. Dortmund played well but moments of magic that Haaland has in him, he can get you out of trouble.

“He has no negative body language to his team-mates. Sometimes he demands the ball but he does not get frustrated and throw his arms up. He is always ready for the moment.”

Haaland had the least touches of the 11 starting City players against Dortmund, but managed to find the back of the net as he has done in nearly every game he has played so far this season.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand compared Haaland to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero, suggesting he could lead City to their maiden Champions League title.

“He could be the reason why this team go on and make a difference to win the Champions League,” said Ferdinand.

“That striker, when you are in a changing room, you look around at half-time and think we are not at the races today, but you see him and you still think, ‘One chance and he gets it’.

“[Ruud van] Nistelrooy, Aguero, [Robin] Van Persie, Ronaldo, there are players and you go, ‘That man will get us out of trouble.”

“We played with Wayne Rooney. If he scored a goal or two in a game, but did not play really well and did not have loads of touches he was not happy."

“This guy is the total opposite, ‘give me minimum touches and give me goals and I will die a happy man’. That is the way he is and breathes about football.

“It is all about the end product, scoring goals and deciding games.”

