Eintracht Frankfurt host Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday, with both teams chasing a second win in Group D.

Ad

It has put the brakes on their impressive start to the campaign under Antonio Conte, and Tuesday’s clash in Germany could prove to be a stern test for Spurs.

Premier League 'I'll leave that to you guys' - Arteta plays down Arsenal's title chances YESTERDAY AT 17:53

Europa League winners Frankfurt are on a three-matching winning run, most recently beating Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin to move up to sixth in the table.

It was Union Berlin’s first defeat of the season, with Frankfurt now just three points behind them in what is a tight table given Bayern Munich’s recent blip.

Like Spurs, Frankfurt beat Marseille but lost to Sporting in Group D, making this tie and the reverse fixture next week potentially crucial when it comes to reaching the knockout stages.

When is Frankfurt v Tottenham?

The Champions League Group D match between Frankfurt and Tottenham kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, October 4.

Which TV channel is Frankfurt v Tottenham on?

The game between Frankfurt and Tottenham will be shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Frankfurt v Tottenham

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Frankfurt v Tottenham via live updates

We will be hosting live text coverage , and all the key Champions League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Gotze injury rules him out

Mario Gotze was on target in the win over Union Berlin on Saturday, but an ankle injury means he will miss the match against Spurs.

That is a blow for Frankfurt, but nevertheless they go into the tie with confidence given their three-match winning run.

"We've prepared well for our opponents,” said Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner.

“We showed the players longer videos as we didn’t have much time on the training ground. The atmosphere at this stadium is always great.

“I'm assuming it will be another great night. The weather is supposed to be good, both teams are in very good shape and level on points. And it’s a sell-out. Perfect conditions."

Spurs need to bounce back

After an unbeaten August, Spurs did not taste defeat until mid-September when losing away to Sporting in Portugal, and on the back of a disappointing derby loss to Arsenal, another away trip in the Champions League awaits.

Qualification is of course possible with three home wins, but if Spurs are intent on leapfrogging Sporting into first then they will need to improve their performances on the road.

They were soundly beaten by Sporting, and second best against Arsenal, but will still head into Tuesday’s match as favourites, making for a fascinating tie.

Conte will not want to entertain the prospect of losing and if they do so then their bid to reach the knockouts takes a turn for the worse. A lot rides on this match, and the next fixture at home to Frankfurt next Wednesday.

Premier League Arsenal lay down marker with dominant derby win over 10-man Spurs 01/10/2022 AT 10:36