Tottenham travel to Marseille for their final Champions League Group D clash on Tuesday, November 1 with qualification for the last 16 still up in the air.

Spurs thought they had booked their place in the knockout round with a late winner against Sporting Lisbon last time out, only for VAR to rule out the goal for offside, much to the frustration of Tottenham boss Antonio Conte

Conte's side are still top of the group but are just two points ahead of fourth-placed Marseille and all four teams can still advance.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Marseille and Tottenham.

When is Marseille v Tottenham?

The Champions League Group D match between Marseille and Tottenham kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, November 1.

Which TV channel is Marseille v Tottenham on?

The game between Marseille and Tottenham will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Marseille v Tottenham?

How to follow Marseille v Tottenham via live text updates?

All up for grabs ahead of Group D finale

How different this gameweek could have been for Spurs.

If Harry Kane's late winner against Sporting Lisbon was not disallowed then they would already be assured of a place in the last 16. As it is, they must avoid defeat to guarantee they will qualify.

If Spurs win they will go through as group winners and be seeded for the next round.

If they draw they could either finish second (if there's a winner in the other group game between Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt) or top (if Sporting and Frankfurt draw).

If Spurs lose they will finish third in the group and drop into the Europa League.

A Marseille win and a draw between Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt would see the Ligue 1 side top the group and Sporting take second due to their superior head-to-head record against Spurs and Frankfurt.

Spurs won 2-0 in the reverse fixture against Marseille thanks to two goals from Richarlison, who will not feature this time as he continues to recover from injury.

