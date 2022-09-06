Pep Guardiola praised Haaland’s ‘incredible numbers’ after he scored twice in Manchester City’s 4-0 win at Sevilla on Tuesday night.

City moved to the top of Group G with their victory in Spain and their Catalan manager was content to get off to a winning start.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland continued his brilliant start to life with City with two goals, while there was one apiece from England international midfielder Phil Foden, before central defender Ruben Dias added another deep into injury time.

Gurdiola was a little disappointed with his team’s start, saying: “We made not a good first half - we wanted to attack too quick.

“When they were playing better we scored the second one with a brilliant action from Phil. Then after it was easier. We gave more passes. Sometimes we want to rush so quick because Erling is there. You have this attraction of him, we want to attack it sometimes. We have to be more patient.”

Guardiola praised Kevin De Bruyne, observing: “The first goal, his quality in this action and the final third, he did a good game.”

He was unsurprised by Haaland’s efforts, noting: “I think his numbers in his career, not just here, in previous teams, is quite similar.

“He has incredible numbers , scoring goals, and continues like that. Hopefully he keeps scoring goals.”

City’s next game is at home to Tottenham on Saturday evening as they attempt to chase down Arsenal above them.

Their next Champions League game sees them host Haaland’s former club, Borussia Dortmund on September 14.

In the game’s other tie, Dortmund defeated FC Copenhagen 3-0 in Germany.

