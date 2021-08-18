Millwall manager Gary Rowett has claimed that football needs "to find a better way to unify people" after refusing to condemn supporters for booing the taking of the knee.

Boos were heard at The Den as Fulham's players took a knee before the Championship fixture between the two London sides.

Some of the home side's players elected to raise a fist before the match, with Rowett suggesting the gestures are causing "a rift and divide".

He also urged the "authorities" to tackle racism and discrimination in a "more positive way".

“Up and down the country I think there are so many football clubs that do such good work in their communities around equality and anti-racism," Rowett said.

"We need the authorities to help clubs out and find a better way to unify people.

“I don’t want to comment on individual people’s decisions to do that but we just need to find a way to unify people. At the moment, you know, 20 seconds, 30 seconds, before a game is just causing such a rift and divide. Football is a great spectacle."

Fulham won Tuesday's match 2-1 to continue their strong start to the season under new manager Marco Silva.

This is not the first time that Millwall supporters have booed the taking of the knee - the club released a statement saying they were "saddened and dismayed" after players were booed before the home game against Derby County at the Den last December, though Millwall's players would then stop kneeling, instead asking their opposition to join them in linking arms and displaying an anti-racism banner.

Rowett's comments follow those of Burnley manager Sean Dyche, who said "you can't control people's lives" after boos were heard at Turf Moor at the weekend before his side's game against Brighton.

Long-time professional and former Leyton Orient player-manager Jobi McAnuff criticised Rowett for his stance on the issue.

“When somebody decides to make a racist tweet or shout racist abuse at somebody, that’s a decision," McAnuff, now a pundit for Sky Sports, told the broadcaster. "These fans at this football club are making a decision to boo the players taking a knee.

For me, there’s no other explanation any more other than they’re opposing equality and that’s as simple as it is.

“I don’t think we can be any clearer in terms of the messaging behind taking a knee and what it represents. It’s the fight against racism and discrimination. It’s that simple.

On Rowett, McAnuff continued: "Yes, you’re the manager of a football club and might say you can’t control what a fan does when they come in. But what you can do as the figurehead is condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

"That is what I would have liked to have seen. That is why I’m disappointed.”

